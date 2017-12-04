Features and specifications of LG V30 smartphone

SEOUL: South Korean smartphone maker LG Electronics will be showcasing its V30 smartphone in Europe and the company is know for breaking the stereotype that phablets are normally heavy.

Here are some of the key features and specifications:

Phone weighs only 158 grams despite its 6-inch wide display, While the phone was released in Italy on Friday through major mobile carriers, the V30 will be launched in Germany, Spain and Poland by the end of December, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

LG said it marks the first time it is releasing a V-series smartphone through European mobile carriers. The V30 boasts one of most advanced cameras in the smartphone industry, with one of the dual-lens rear cameras adopting an aperture of F1.6.

LG Electronics, meanwhile, posted losses in its smartphone business for the 10th consecutive quarter in the third quarter of 2017.