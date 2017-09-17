Features & specifications of Asus Zenfone V!

The famous Taiwanese company Asus recently have managed to launch its brand new Zenfone 4 series Selfie and Selfie Pro smartphones in India and after the launch it seems that the company is launching new devices around the globe.

And we can’t deny, a new launch is always exciting. Having said that, Asus have just unveiled a new smartphone dubbed as Zenfone V in U.S .

However, this is a Verizon exclusive smartphone and it isn’t a rebranded or re-named version of an existing one, but it is rather a new device and comes with a model number V520KL. The new smartphone is listed on Asus’ website but Verizon has given any official word about the smartphone and the details about the pricing and availability are also yet to be announced.

However, the specifications have been provided and you can read below to know more about the device.

Asus Zenfone V comes with a 5.2-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass, Tru2life technology for high contrast and outdoor readability, 10-finger capacitive touch, fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating and support for glove touch.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC which is paired with Adreno 530 GPU. The device offers 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Talking about the cameras, Asus Zenfone V is equipped with a 23-megapixel rear camera that comes with f/2.0 aperture, auto-focus, OIS, Dual-LED real tone flash. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera app offers a lot of shooting modes for the users.

The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs ASUS ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The company is also touting Audio chipset and technology for the smartphone. The smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall, RGB, IR, ambient and fingerprint sensors. The phone measures 5.77 x 2.86 x 0.3 inches and weighs in at 147 grams and it will be available in Sapphire Black color.