Features & Specifications of HTC Desire 12!

According to the information given by a source, the new model of the famous smartphone company HTC will allegedly debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona to fill the absence of the flagship HTC U12 that is not likely to come at the forthcoming tech convention. But, the company has managed to reveal the specifications of the brand new smartphone HTC Desire 12 through an alleged retail box.

Folks at Android Authority claim to have managed to obtain the retail box of the HTC Desire 12 that mentions its key specifications. The box details that the dual-SIM (Nano) Desire 12 features a 5.5-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The handset is also reported to come with a 12-megapixel PDAF camera sensor on the back, supporting 1080p video recording, and a 5-megapixel BSI camera sensor on the front. Further, it is spotted with a microSD card support (up to 2TB), 2730mAh battery, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth.

Previously, renowned tipster Evan Blass revealed the development of the HTC Desire 12 by leaking its specifications through his Twitter account. The initial specifications list included Android Oreo, 2GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera sensor, 8-megapixel front camera sensor, and 16GB onboard storage. Blass also mentioned that the smartphone is currently codenamed “Breeze”, though it will come to the market as the HTC Desire 12.

It is unclear at which price the HTC Desire 12 will hit stores and in which markets. However, the handset is expected come with an affordable price and is likely to arrive at the forthcoming MWC. We need to wait for some more days to see formal information about the launch and price of the new HTC model.