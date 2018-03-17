Features & specifications of newly launched motorcycle ‘Suzuki Intruder Fi’!

The famous automobile company Suzuki which is known for its excellent brand image and its updated flagships, have yet again managed to launch its brand new motorcycle ‘Suzuki Intruder Fi’ priced at Rs 1.06 lakh. The model was recently introduced at the Auto Expo 2018 but was not launched then as the company announced that it would schedule the launch of the motorcycle later. The most talked about element of the Suzuki Intruder 150 is its styling. The motorcycle has…

The famous automobile company Suzuki which is known for its excellent brand image and its updated flagships, have yet again managed to launch its brand new motorcycle ‘Suzuki Intruder Fi’ priced at Rs 1.06 lakh.

The model was recently introduced at the Auto Expo 2018 but was not launched then as the company announced that it would schedule the launch of the motorcycle later. The most talked about element of the Suzuki Intruder 150 is its styling. The motorcycle has an off-beat design but at the same time, it takes its styling inspiration from its elder Intruder siblings.

The availability of the bike is in two unique, much wanted and charming colours that go by the names Metallic Oort with Metallic Matte Black No 2 and Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

The new 2018 Suzuki Intruder FI sources its power from the same fuel injected 155 cc engine, that is shared with the Suzuki Gixxer FI. The new Intruder FI receives the same Suzuki Advanced Fuel Injection Technology that comes with the Suzuki Gixxer FI.

The said system comes with 6 sensors that calculate the exact amount of fuel required in order to deliver better combustion, which in turn results in an improved throttle response.

The 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air cooled engine churns out the same power and torque viz 14 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6000 rpm respectively. The engine is also mated to the same five-speed gearbox.

Talking about the launch of new Suzuki Intruder Fi, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycles India said, “Since its launch, the Intruder has received an overwhelming demand with close to 15000 units sold, overachieving our projected sales target by 25 per cent. With a unique blend of premium appeal, coupled with futuristic features like ABS and now an efficient Fuel Injection technology, the Intruder is a premium offering in the cruiser segment, unlike any other.”