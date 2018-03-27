Features & specifications of newly launched ‘Nokia 1 Android’!

The famous smartphone company Nokia which is known for its brand name and product quality has finally launched its first smartphone running Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) ‘Nokia 1’ and one of its most favourable features is that it is considered as one of the most affordable phones and Android Go ecosystem promises to deliver an optimised experience in budget smartphones and comes with lightweight versions of Google apps and services, such as Gmail Go and Google Maps Go. The…

The famous smartphone company Nokia which is known for its brand name and product quality has finally launched its first smartphone running Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) ‘Nokia 1’ and one of its most favourable features is that it is considered as one of the most affordable phones and Android Go ecosystem promises to deliver an optimised experience in budget smartphones and comes with lightweight versions of Google apps and services, such as Gmail Go and Google Maps Go.

The dual-SIM (nano) Nokia 1 sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480×854 pixels) IPS display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. It features a 5-megapixel camera at the back with a fixed focus lens and an LED flash. On the front, the handset has a 2-megapixel fixed focus camera.

Onboard the Nokia 1, is 8GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The 2150mAh battery on board is rated to deliver up to 9 hours of talk time and up to 15 days of standby time. The smartphone measures 133.6×67.78×9.5mm. A headset comes in the box.

The Nokia 1 price in India is Rs. 5,499, and the smartphone is available across mobile phone outlets in the country. It comes in Dark Blue and Warm Red colour options. Meanwhile, the Xpress On covers have been priced at Rs. 450 and available in Azure and Grey or Yellow and Pink. These covers will be available separately starting next month.