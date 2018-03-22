Features & specifications of newly launched ‘Vivo V9’!

The famous Chinese smartphone company Vivo that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to publicizing its smartphones, be it branding in different parts of the country to executing everything in a big way, it has finally managed to launch its brand new smartphones ‘Vivo V9’ in Thailand. However, an official listing in Thailand reveals all its specifications and key features. The Vivo V9 comes preloaded with AR Stickers, Face Unlock, and Face Beauty Mode. The handset also has a…

The famous Chinese smartphone company Vivo that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to publicizing its smartphones, be it branding in different parts of the country to executing everything in a big way, it has finally managed to launch its brand new smartphones ‘Vivo V9’ in Thailand.

However, an official listing in Thailand reveals all its specifications and key features. The Vivo V9 comes preloaded with AR Stickers, Face Unlock, and Face Beauty Mode. The handset also has a Karaoke Mode to enhance your music playback experience. Further, it smartly eliminates background noise from incoming calls and messages when you’re playing a game.

The Vivo V9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) in-cell IPS FullView Display panel with 19:9 aspect ratio. As a powerhouse behind the scenes, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a vertically-positioned dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel image sensors. The rear camera is touted to use AI techniques to uplift images. Also, there is an HDR mode to give vivid results. The front of the smartphone, on the other hand, has a 24-megapixel camera sensor that supports a Portrait mode alongside offering AR Stickers and Face Beauty – specifically for selfies.

On the storage front, the Vivo V9 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has FM radio, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. There are is 3260mAh battery, and the handset includes a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it measures 154.81×75.03×7.89mm and weighs 150 grams.