Feel humbled to be appointed as ‘Friend of Australia’: Parineeti

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who will next be seen in her forthcoming movie ‘Golmaal Again’ said that she feels humbled to be appointed as the first Indian woman Ambassador of the ‘Friend of Australia’ (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia.

While talking to the media, the actress went on to say: “I am in the most exciting phase of my career. I have just been appointed as the Friend of Australia and I feel humbled to be given this honour.”

“On the movies front, I am in prep work for ‘Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar’, which is a physically and mentally challenging project. I am very excited about it as it is an intense movie. After this, I will begin shooting for ‘Namaste Canada’, which is a light film. I will be working with Arjun Kapoor in both these movies.”

“Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” is about a man and a woman who represent two completely different sides of India — and they are united in their mistrust, suspicion and hate for each other.

“Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s “Namastey Canada” have found a spot in the list of anticipated projects as they reunite Arjun and Parineeti after the 2012 hit film “Ishaqzaade”, in which they shared a crackling chemistry.

The actress has faced failures with films like “Kill Dil”, “Daawat-e-Ishq” and “Shuddh Desi Romance”. She received mixed response for her drastic weight loss, with some praising her dedication and with some criticising her for sending out a negative message.

Parineeti, whose “Meri Pyaari Bindu” failed to elicit expected response at the box office this year, says Arjun is a close friend, and she can’t wait to begin working with him.

“More than me, Arjun should be happy as he will get to spend almost a year with me since we are shooting for two back-to-back movies. I am very excited and looking forward to both the films as he is one of my closest friends in the film industry. I am happy he is my co-star,” said the cousin sister of globally popular star Priyanka Chopra.

Away from the film world, she is happy to push tourism for Australia.

The “Friends of Australia” programme has been devised as a way for Tourism Australia to foster mutually beneficial and long-term “friendships” with those they regard as unique, positive and influential story-tellers.