Few skin care tips to follow this summer!

It is time to say hello to ice-creams and cold drinks and bye to coffee and tea along with the seasonal changes. Summer brings in a lot of dryness and skin irritation because of the dust and sun exposure outside. We tend to find our skin oilier as well as dry and patchy according to the skin type of people but we can avoid skin problems if we follow skin care tips this summer.

Here are five common skin care tips to follow:-

1. The most important thing that one should not forget while going out during summer is sunscreen. Forget everything but one should not afford to forget applying sunscreen on their skin as it acts a protection shield form the sun.

2. Bring natural remedies into action in order to get your skin glowing and beautiful as makeup products include chemicals in it which in turn damages your skin because it only bring temporary whitening to your face but if you bring tomatoes and lemons from your kitchen to your rescue, that will help you much more as compared to artificial face products.

3. Do not forget to cover your eyes with sunglasses and lips with lip balm or lipstick because we generally tend to ignore these two delicate parts of our body during summers but doing so will keep your lips moisturized and eyes dark circle proof.

4. Vitamin C is responsible for maintaining healthy collagen, the supportive tissue of the skin that helps the skin keep healthy, firm and strong. Load up on vitamin C rich foods like orange, lemon, amla, grapefruits, tomato and green leafy vegetables among others.

5. Overall hygiene also helps tackle the heat. Take a bath twice daily, which will not only keep your skin fresh but also help you stay away from summery lethargy.