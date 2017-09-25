Fiat SUV to launch in India soon, check out the features here!

According to the information given through the sources, the famous car company Jeep Compass has decided to soon launch its brand new edition Fiat SUV in India.

Plans for the SUV’s global debut nearly a year ago were put on hold as the brand was working on projects like the Argo hatchback and yet-to-be-revealed X6S sedan, to name a few. Fiat has re-opened the books on their Freemont re-awakening project. Now, Rumour has it that the FCA is working on a concept based on the Jeep’s recently launched compass.

The plans, which were originally put on hold nearly a year ago, so as to allow for projects like the soon-to-be-launched Argo hatch and the X6s sedan. Back on the drawing board, the new Fiat SUV will get styling cues from the international Torro pick-up truck, that already shares its platforms and various bits with the Jeep Compass.

In all likeliness, the Fiat SUV is likely to share its 138 hp 1.8 petrol and 170 hp Multi-jet diesel powertrains, with the Torro pickup truck. The smaller engine is likely to be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with a front wheel drive setup, while the diesel will get a 6-Speed manual or 9-speed automatic gearbox with an FWD or four-wheel drive options.

In addition, it is likely that the SUV will also get Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s 5-inch connect infotainment system and a 7-inch MID in the centre of the instrument cluster, reverse-parking sensors and camera, seven airbags and a panoramic glass roof. Now while there is no charted path for India one could expect to see the SUV launch first in South American countries and other International markets.