Fight in Kashmir: Major, soldier killed

According to the information given by the officials, an Indian Army Major and a soldier lost their lives today in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district in a trap by the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Hizbul had previously lost two of its men to security forces in Kulgam district after it had claimed responsibility for the attack on an Army patrol in Zaipora village which left Major Kamlesh Pandey, Sepoy Tanzin and Sepoy Kripal Singh injured.

An official further said: “They were airlifted to a military hospital in Srinagar where Major Pandey and Sepoy Tanzin succumbed to their injuries.”

Two Hizbul militants were shot by the security forces in Gopalpora village in Kulgam district and there were two weapons recovered from the slain militants. “One of the militants was involved in the murder of five policemen and two bank guards in Pombai village in Kulgam on May 1,” the officer added.