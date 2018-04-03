Fight summer woes with the help of cucumber!

Cucumber is not just a vegetable which is yummy in taste but it also helps in dehydrating and detoxifying your body which in turns helps your skin and body to stay healthy. While many of us do not know the benefits of daily consumption of cucumber in summers but only few of us knows that cucumber is composed of 95 per cent of water and helps in functioning of your digestive system in a proper way. Here are five benefits…

Here are five benefits of eating cucumber:-

1. Cucumbers help to release excess heat in your stomach, which is said to be a primary cause of bad breath. Hold a slice of cucumber on the roof of your mouth with your tongue for 30 seconds. The photo-chemicals present in the vegetable kills the bacteria that cause bad breath.

2. It reduces dark circles. Keep cucumber slices on eyes everyday for 8-10 minutes for reducing dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. Or simply apply grated cucumber for a smooth and refreshed skin.

3. Cucumbers are rich in fibre, potassium, and magnesium. All these nutrients are effective in lowering blood pressure. Additionally, its mild diuretic properties, owing to its high potassium and water content, also help to regulate blood pressure.

4. Cucumbers consist of a generous amount of silica, which is good for nail and hair care. Apart from making fingernails and toenails stronger, eating lots of cucumbers can promote hair growth as well.

5. It soothes the skin. Apply cucumber juice directly to the skin for instant freshness. Cucumber contains potassium and is ideal for dry skin.