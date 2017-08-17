FIITJEE Announces Enrollment for Distance Learning Programs

In view of overwhelming requestsfrom JEE aspirants and to help more students reap its benefits, the educational giant- FIITJEE has announced the admission to its most sought after distance learning programs–Rankers Study Material (1 year) for JEE (Main & Advanced) 2018 & Rankers Study Material (2 years) for JEE (Main & Advanced) 2019 which includes a comprehensive study material along with Test Series and many other benefits to the students across the country.

“This program, live test analysis sessions and problem packages as per JEE pattern offered covers both objective and subjective problems so that students can easily crack JEE papers, irrespective of the examination pattern. Rankers Study Material very popular among the students, also comprises of various phase tests and a comprehensive All India Test Series for assessing the potential of the students. In over last two decades, more than hundreds of thousands students have benefited from the distance learning programs of FIITJEE,” Sandeep Sah, National Head- NCRP, Student Services and Operations, FIITJEE said.

Rankers Study Material consists of comprehensive study material divided into different phases (4 phases in One Year Version and 6 phases in Two Year Version). Apart from this as a special offer to the students, FIITJEE is providing myPAT- an online platform for almost all of its distance learning students. myPAT empowers students to track their progress with an in depth analysis and also allowing them to assess themselves in both Test Mode and Learning Mode. It also provides a simulated test environment, which helps students to compete against the best and identify their strengths and weakness.

Another integral part of these programs is FIITJEE’s iconic All India Test Series which evaluates a student’s position at an All India Level and bridges the gaps in his/her performance before it is too late. This consists of the complete JEE syllabus along with new and original problems of JEE Main and Advanced. Furthermore, they are followed by a Concept Strengthening & Test Analysis cum doubt removal sessions by FIITJEE experts.

Credibility of FIITJEE’s Rankers Study Material is well explained from the JEE results of past few years. And it is no surprise that such students were able to crack JEE with flying colours and establish themselves amongst Top 100. For more details, visit FIITJEE’s distance learning website: www.fiitjee-distancelearning.com