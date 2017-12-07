Film industry needs to be united: Pahlaj Nihalani

Mumbai: Former censor board chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani today went on to say that the film industry needs to be united in its fight to avoid becoming a victim of politics.

Expressing sympathy for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his movie Padmavati, Nihalani said: “Full sympathy to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and full concern for the industry because it is not just about Padmavati.

“Any movie can face this kind of a trap of the politicians, politics and different parties. So, I think it is a very sad thing and the industry should combine and decide. Today it is ‘Padmavati’, tomorrow any movie can become like this, so we should not be a victim of politics.”

Nihalani spoke at the unveiling of the Society magazine cover – which features him – here on Wednesday.

He also blamed the “lack of unity” in the film industry for the lack of solutions when controversies as the one faced by Padmavati emerge. The movie has been in news as Hindu groups backed by the BJP have been opposing its release over alleged distortion of facts.

Nihalani, who presented the movie Julie 2 recently, also spoke on issues such as nepotism and the casting couch.