Film word has suddenly lost its charm: Big B

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, said that the film word has suddenly lost its charm over the medium of film losing its importance in the digital world.

While talking at an event to promote the cause of film preservation and restoration, Big B went on to say: “Prominent dignitaries from the world of cinema gathered here in round table to debate and ascertain the importance of film heritage and its preservation. The word film has suddenly lost its charm; for there does not seem to be any need to shoot films on film. It’s all digital now.”

Amitabh Bachchan took to write a blog: “It was known as the ‘film industry’, they were known as ‘film stars’. So in the complete absence of that medium and that product, it would be quite in order to call ourselves ‘robotic genes’ or words of similar sound — ‘digi act’ or ‘digi digi’– It would be an issue that would need consideration.”

He added: “It (film) had greater aesthetic value, and its preservation, an essentially for posterity of having an original, than one that has been manufactured digitally. Digital is a derivative of the original film print so how would you feel if a xerox copy of a Picasso were to be up at a museum for attention and appreciation. Film is the original, digital format is not and in time to come this format may retire too.”