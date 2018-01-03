Filmmaker Christopher Nolan coming to India, reveals Big B

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan today revealed that acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be coming to India in a month and Big B revealed via his blog that Kodak will open its facility here by March.

“It is all about to change yet again Kodak, that largest name for film, is coming back. Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, like ‘Dunkirk’, the film by that renowned Christopher Nolan (who) uses only film for his picture.

“And in a month or so, the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to India to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters,” Amitabh wrote.

The cine icon, 75, is upbeat about the development as just last month, he was contemplating on why the movie world is still referred to as the “film industry” in the digital age. Hollywood, he says, is getting back to film, again.

“Firstly, the archival of films, their repairs and preservation, and secondly to support the Kodak world all over again. I believe that Los Angeles, Hollywood is already all back to film again. They say the quality and feel and colour of film is unmatched, so what happens to digital… It shall exist, it shall co-exist and film shot on celluloid shall be sent to the lab for its development, but all post-production work shall be digital.