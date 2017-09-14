Finally CBSE wake on Ryan International School murder

BHOPAL: Finally, ice has melted, five days after the murder of a child at Ryan International School, the CBSE has announced that the onus of safety of students on campus lies solely with school authorities.

According to the official sources, the CBSE said this in response to a Supreme Court query in the aftermath of the Gurugram school murder. Yesterday, it has came into light that the board sent a circular on ‘safety of children’ to its affiliated schools, giving them two months to complete psychometric evaluation of all staff — teachers, non-teaching employees, sweepers, bus drivers and conductors included.

“Owing to increasing incidents involving safety and well-being of school children, the onus for safety and security of children on campus shall solely lie upon the school authorities,” says the circular, adding: “It is the fundamental right of a child to engage and study in an environment where he/she feels safe and is free from any form of physical or emotional abuse or harassment.”