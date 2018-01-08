Fire at Bengaluru Bar, five Killed

As many as five people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a bar in Bengaluru late last night. The bar was almost completely charred before the fire was brought under control in the early hours of Monday.

People killed were employees at the Kailash Bar and Restaurant bar and were sleeping inside. The blaze started around 2.30 am at the bar in Kalasipalyam, a busy and congested area in the heart of Bengaluru. The bar is on the ground floor of the Kumbaara Sangha (Potters’ Association) building.

Initial investigation indicates the employees died due to suffocation and that the fire-fighters took time to break open the main entrance of the bar. The fire department said people noticed the blaze and smoke at around 2:30 in the morning. Fire-fighters were pressed into action soon after, they said.

The incident comes a little over a week after a deadly fire killed 14 people including 11 women at a popular nightspot in Mumbai, the Kamala Mills compound. Several others were also injured in the huge fire that started from a restaurant and spread rapidly to nearby restaurants and offices. The Kamala Mills fire raised questions about fire safety norms in pubs and restaurants, triggering safety checks in Mumbai and other cities.