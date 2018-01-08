Fire at Sessions Court in Mumbai

Mumbai: According to the reports, fire broke out in the sessions court building in south Mumbai’s Fort on the third floor of the sessions court. Fire officials gave information that the first call was made around 7.50 this morning. 5 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

This is the fifth reported incident of fire in Mumbai in the last 20 days. At least four people, including two children died and five were left with serious injuries in a fire that broke out at a building in Mumbai’s Marol last week.

A technician was killed in a fire that broke out at Cinevista studio in east central Mumbai on Saturday. At least 12 people were killed on December 18 after a fire broke out at a snack shop in Mumbai’s Saki Naka.