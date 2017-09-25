Fire breakout kills six in Jharkhand Village

Jamshedpur: According to the information given by the police official, as many as six people lost their lives while four others injured today when a fire broke out in a house where a large quantity of firecrackers were stored illegally in East Singhbhum district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Prabhat Kumar said six people were killed when a fire broke out at the house at Kumardubi village, about 85-km from here, under Ghatshila sub-division.

A wall of the house collapsed in the fire and some people are feared trapped under it, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) (Ghatsila) Arvind Kumar Lal said. The SDO said at least four to five people are still trapped under the debris even as efforts are on to douse the flames. Intermittent bursting of firecrackers are still taking place, he said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

“A large quantity of firecrackers were stored as well as being manufactured illegally. Somehow, the stored firecrackers caught fire,” Mr Lal said. The incident occurred when a large number of people gathered for the weekly market near the house.