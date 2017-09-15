Firing in Jammu and Kashmir, BSF soldier killed

Pakistani Rangers today opened heavy fire and shot mortars on Indian posts along the 198-km-long international border in Arnia sector resulted in the death of a BSF jawan in Jammu district.

There was heavy exchange of fire till today morning and the jawan who lost his life has been identified as constable Brijendra Bahadur Singh, a native of Balia district in Uttar Pradesh.

BSF Jammu Frontier DIG Dharmender Pareekh said, “At about 0020 hrs 12.20 am constable Brijendra Bahadur Singj, who was on duty at forward point along the fence, was fired upon from Pakiatani side and sustained a bullet injury.”

The bullet hit him on the left side of abdomen and as a result died during evacuation, Pareekh said. The jawan hailed from Vidya Bhawan Naraypur village in Balia district of UP. The 32-year-old soldier is survived by his parents and wife Sushmita Singh, initial details revealed.

Pareekh said that intermittent fire continued from both sides from since midnight. BSF Jammu Frontier IG Ram Awtar told Hindustan Times that on Thursday BSF retaliated in Pargwal sector of Akhnoor sub-division in Jammu District and eliminated a Pakistan Ranger. According to reports, a Pakistani civilian was also killed in the skirmishes.