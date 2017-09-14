First ever musical reality show where ‘trends meets tradition’ – Om Shanti Om

Indore: The world is basking in a love affair with rich Indian traditions. Be it Yoga, Ayurveda, Meditation, Cotton etc. India is truly taking centre-stage in the world. But ironically, Devotional songs/Bhakti genre is now merely confined to caller tunes.

In bringing about this change, Star Bharat’s philosophy of challenging the norms and moving forward fearlessly sets a perfect example. Their latest offering in Hindi General Entertainment space brings to its vast audience a show which is determined to give devotional music a cool quotient – ‘a show format never explored and a genre unheard of’.

Om Shanti Om, is a musical stage with a rare blend of trends meeting tradition, where contestants re-invent popular devotional songs that appeal to modern India. Each episode of the show has contestants singing a familiar devotional song in a re-arranged form which tests their versatility. This will be for the first time that TV is witnessing a genre, not just being re-kindled but re-invented.

The show that boasts of many firsts on Indian Television has seen the debut of the epitome of devotion ParamPujya Swami Ramdev Ji unveiling the concept of the show to the audiences across India. The show also has country’s top Bollywood names and singers extraordinaire – Sonakshi Sinha, ShekharRavjiani and Kanika Kapoor. AparshaktiKhurana is seen as the show’s host. The show’s set has been designed by none other than Bollywood’s best Omung Kumar.

Produced by Colosseum, the show presents 14 participants who lend their voices to the re-arranged devotional music composed by Bollywood’s famous music composer Aditya Pushkarna. A special episode was aired to commemorate the re-launch of Star India’s channel Life Ok as ‘Star Bharat’ on Monday, 28th August, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. Om Shanti Om is the ultimate torchbearer of ‘traditional’ music in India.

ShekharRavjiani who is seen judging the show, said “When I heard the concept, I was amazed. This is the first time, where devotional songs will be sung in the rearranged version on national television. Star Bharat as a channel is redefining the genre of music reality shows on Indian Television with Om Shanti Om.”