First “Moto Hub” inaugurated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Motorola India today opened its first “Moto Hub” in Hyderabad in partnership with mobile retail chain BigC and personalised mobile store chain Lot Mobiles so as to strengthen its offline retail presence across India.

This is the first “Moto Hub” to be launched under the collaboration that will let prospective buyers experience the latest Motorola technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio.

“With the launch of first ever ‘Moto Hub’ in partnership with BigC, we aim to provide access to Motorola’s premium product experience to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.

“We are also partnering with Lot Mobiles to give the people of Hyderabad a seamless experience of the entire portfolio of Motorola products,” Mathur added.

The Lenovo-owned brand is planning to open “Moto Hubs” in 185 BigC stores and 140 Lot Mobiles stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.