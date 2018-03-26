First phase of globalisation had faced opposition: Prabhu

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today said that the globalization is going through re visionary and re-evaluating phase and that the first phase of globalization had faced opposition. According to the information given by Suresh Prabu, who holds the prestigious charge for the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the first phase of globalization had faced opposition, while in the second phase, countries tried to participate more. In the third phase, countries are revisiting their role, he elaborated during…

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today said that the globalization is going through re visionary and re-evaluating phase and that the first phase of globalization had faced opposition.

According to the information given by Suresh Prabu, who holds the prestigious charge for the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the first phase of globalization had faced opposition, while in the second phase, countries tried to participate more.

In the third phase, countries are revisiting their role, he elaborated during his address at an industry event by the CII.

Emphasizing on having more trade among countries, he added that while most countries were revisiting their roles in globalization, India was trying to engage with traditional and new partners.