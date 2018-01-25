Fishing vessel “Vostok” of Russia disappears in Sea of Japan, 21 crew members missing

VLADIVOSTOK: The fishing vessel “Vostok” with 21 crew members on board has disappeared in the Sea of Japan, the local Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement Thursday.

“At a distance of about 200 km from the coast of Primorsky Krai in the area of the Sea of Japan, an emergency beacon belonging to the fishing vessel was found. According to preliminary data, there are 21 people aboard the ship. All attempts to contact the vessel did not bring any results,” the statement said.

A marine rescue operation is underway. The Russian Coast Guard has sent patrol boats to the area. The Russian Defense Ministry also sent Mi-8 helicopters there to find the missing fishing vessel, according to the statement.