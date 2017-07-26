Five benefits of consuming almonds on regular basis, click to know!

Almonds are healthy food that must be included in our diet on daily basis as they are rich in healthy fats, proteins, vitamins and fibres that act as antioxidants that makes our body full of energy by enhancing the metabolism. Besides that it is also solves the problems of hair, heart related problems and also facilitates weight loss. Therefore, we must intake almonds on regular basis so as to keep ourselves fit and healthy.

Here are some benefits of consuming almonds:

1) Brain booster: Almonds are very helpful in boosting the memory and in maintaining the alertness of mind as it contains Vitamin E and potassium which are mainly responsible for sharpness of your memory.

2) Beautifies your skin: Almonds can be used to get shinny skin as it is rich in Vitamin E, which mainly helps in reducing the signs of ageing and also is responsible for the nourishment of your skin.

3) Facilitates weight loss: Almonds are healthy food as they are rich in proteins, fats and fibre which keeps your blood sugar level maintained in the body and thus you can add it to the list of your weight loss.

4) Good for hair: Almonds are rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin B1 and Vitamin B6 which helps in making your hair grow longer, makes them shinny and smooth.

5) Maintains the cholesterol level: Almonds are good for maintaining your cholesterol level as they consists of mono-saturated fats, magnesium, potassium and protein that are mainly responsible for the maintenance of the cholesterol.