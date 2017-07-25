Five benefits of eating Kiwi fruit, click to know!

Kiwi is not just an ordinary fruit rather it is very beneficial for the health as it improves digestive system and maintains the immunity of the body. It consists of several Vitamins and minerals, which makes it a nutritional fruit. Therefore, people must consume it on regular basis to keep themselves away from various health related problems.

Here are five benefits of kiwi fruit:

1) Rich in Vitamin C: Many think that lemons and oranges are rich in Vitamin C but as per the research, kiwi fruit contains more Vitamin C than lemons and oranges. 100 grams of kiwi contains approximately 154% of Vitamin C, which acts a powerful antioxidant that eliminates free radicals that could cause inflammation or cancer.

2) Helps in digestion: It consists of an enzyme called actinidain that helps in the digestion of protein in the body.

3) Contains Vitamins and Minerals: It consists of several Vitamins and Minerals such as, Vitamin A, B6, B12, E, and potassium, calcium, iron and magnesium that maintains the blood pressure, keeps the body boost up with energy and also helps in the proper functioning of the body.

4) Maintains the beauty of skin: Kiwi fruit is said to be alkaline in nature and thus, it lowers the effect of acidic foods that results in the beauty of the skin.

5) Maintains your immunity: Along with other antioxidants, it also consists of Vitamin C which helps in boosting the immunity.