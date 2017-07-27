Five remedies for glowing face, click to know!

Our skin is fragile and due to several factors like stress, lack of sleep, pollution and damage from the harmful Ultraviolet rays of the Sun, skin gets damage. Therefore, to prevent the face from pollution and dirt and make it shinny and smooth follow the remedies given below.

Here are five remedies for glowing face:

1) Boost your face: Energize your face by giving it an instant boost. You can do this by filling a bowl with cold water and then squeeze a half lemon in that water after that wash your face with that mixture. This will make your face look fresh.

2) Perform face yoga: Face yoga is an effective remedy and by performing it at least 10 minutes a day will surely make your face shinny as it enhances oxygen-rich blood circulation into your face.

3) Moisturize your face: Apply moisturizer on your face after washing it as it will keep your skin hydrated, healthy and also protects it from pollution and dirt. Different skin types can go for their respective moisturizers like dry skin can opt for oil-based moisturizers while oily skin can choose water-based moisturizers.

4) Aloe Vera gel: It is also an effective remedy which is loaded with 200 nutritional compounds, 75 nutrients, 20 minerals, 18 amino acids and 12 vitamins which makes the skin smooth and shinny. You can also prepare Aloe Vera drink, by filling a glass with cool water and adding 4 Tbsp of Aloe Vera gel and 2 Tbsp of honey. Stir well and drink up.

5) Drink water: Drinking 8-10 glasses of water in a day will make your face glow as it helps in removing the harmful toxins from your body.