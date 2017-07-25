Five remedies to prevent hairfall this monsoon, click to know!

Monsoon is the most beautiful amongst all other seasons but beside its beauty and pleasant weather, it also carries a lot of humidity which makes your hair rough and frizzy leading to hairfall and other hair related problems. Therefore, here are some remedies to follow which will surely make your hair look soft and shiny.

Here are some ways to prevent hairfall during monsoon:

1) Oil and Wash: During monsoon, hair becomes rough and frizzy due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere. Therefore, to avoid this problem one must apply coconut, olive or almond oil one day before your hair wash.

2) Apply Aloe Vera gel: Aloe Vera is the best remedy to cure hair related problems as it treats dandruff, split ends, rough hair. Apply it gently on the scalp to prevent your hair from damaging.

3) Avoid eating junk food: Avoid eating too much junk food such as burger, fried items and many more as it makes the deficiency of proteins and vitamins in the body which results in hairfall.

4) Avoid intake of caffeine: Consuming too much caffeine leads to dehydration which results in hairfall. Therefore, intake of caffeine must be reduced.

5) Drinking water: Drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water during monsoon helps in curing the hairfall as water washes away harmful toxins from the body.