Five things you need to know about ‘Ford Freestyle’!

The famous automobile company Ford which is famous for its brand image and durability is expected to launch its brand new Ford Freestyle compact utility vehicle in India this month. The carmaker recently releases all the specification and other technical details about the car on its website, and here’s everything that you need to know about the new Ford Freestyle.

1. The Ford Freestyle primarily comes in four variants – Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, and Titanium+, which are further segmented into 8 iterations based on the petrol and diesel engine options.

2. The diesel version of the Ford Freestyle gets the same 1.5-litre unit that does duty in the EcoSport. The 1498 cc, four-cylinder oil burner makes 99 bhp at 3750 rpm and develops 215 Nm of peak torque and this one too comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

3. The Freestyle is slightly bigger than the regular Figo in all aspects. The car measures 3954 mm in length, 1737 mm in width and 1570 mm in height, but surprisingly the wheelbase is marginally less now at 2490 mm, although the boot space is the same 257 litre.

4. The cabin comes with all black interior like the Figo Sport while the centre stage is taken by the floating infotainment display, borrowed from the EcoSport. The system gets smartphone integration in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the company’s SYNC3 connectivity system. The system is offered in all variant from the Trend and above.

5. On the safety front, the Freestyle gets ABS with EBD and dual front airbags as standard across the trim-options while the top-spec model gets six airbags in total. Ford also offers an Active Rollover Prevention a.k.a. ARP system in the Titanium and Titanium+ models, while the rearview camera is offered from the Trend variant and above. Other standard features include rear parking sensors, engine immobiliser, 3 point seatbelts, and more.