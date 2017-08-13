Five year wait for surrogacy too long

NEW DELHI: The waiting period of five-year for couples to avail surrogacy not only comes under a breach of reproductive rights but also impairs possibility of wannabe parents who marry late.

The panel, which analyzed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, labelled the five-year waiting period as “arbitrary.

It also went on to add that in the current context of late marriages (late 30s and 40s) the eligibility criteria of five-year wait would have a negative impact on the quality of gametes and therefore impair chances of couples attaining parenthood with the help of surrogacy.

It also pinpointed that the infertility definition be made commensurate with the one given by the WHO.

Point to be noted here is that the surrogacy bill was passed in the Parliament monsoon session in 2016 and was referred to a parliamentary standing committee.

According to the WHO, infertility is a disease of the reproductive system defined by the failure to get a clinical pregnancy after a period of one year or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

Recent study has come to the conclusion that the number of surrogacy births in India in the last three years is approximately 2,000.