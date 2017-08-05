Flood affected Bahraich feeling the heat

Bahraich: In a disappointing news, roads were submerged and houses were flooded in different villages of Bahraich, as rains poured down in torrents, bringing normal life to a standstill.

High alerts were issued today in 15 villages of Mahi area, 19 in Mihirpura, eight in Nampara and 36 in Kaisarganj.

On an expected note, traffic movement was disrupted.

Residents of the area were forced to wade through knee high waters in order to move.

As water entered plenty of houses on the ground level, people took to manually draining it out with the help of vessels.

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing heavy rains from past few days. Amid the ongoing flood fury, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has formed as many as 18 rescue and relief team teams to rescue people from flood and disaster.