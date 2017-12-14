Fog creates trouble for Delhi people, 17 trains cancelled

As per the information given by the weather office, fog and clouds in some parts of the city became problem for the people as visibility stood at 700 metres. Approximately 17 trains got cancelled, 24 delayed while five others were rescheduled due to fog in the northern region.

The minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The MeT has predicted a mainly clear sky.

“It will be a mainly clear sky in the day ahead. Moderate to shallow fog is likely to occur towards the evening,” an India Meteorological Department official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, and the maximum temperature settled at 23.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.