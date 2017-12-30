Fog turns fatal in UP, life halted

Heavy fog cover has caused several problems for the people of Uttar Pradesh and has effected air, rail and vehicular traffic in most parts of Uttar Pradesh resulting in slowing down of normal life.

Visibility dropped to one metre on many state and national highways, leading to several pile ups and accidents. Six persons of a family, including an infant, were killed on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway late on Friday when a speeding truck on the wrong side rammed into their car.

Despite police orders, heavy vehicles continued to ply on the expressway, endangering commuters lives. All schools upto Class 8 have been closed till January 4, following the the state government’s order. Timing of senior classes has also been changed to later in the day.

The Regional Met Office has predicted foggy days to hold ground for the next few days. Vehicular traffic has been hit by the poor visibility and the rail traffic has been completely disrupted. More than 190 trains were running late on the Northern (NR), North Eastern (NER) and the North Central Railways (NCR) divisions.