Folk music should be passed on to future generation: Neha Bhasin

Singer Neha Bhasin has the opinion that folk music is like an old recipe, and it should be passed on to the future generations.

Bhasin is trying to do the same with her renditions to Punjabi folk songs like “Madhaniya”, “Akh kashni”, “Laung gawacha”, “Nai jaana” and the latest “Chitta kukkad”.

“I feel like folk music is almost like an old recipe that is passed on from generation to generation. It is our culture, no matter how far the borders change, because it is what keeps you rooted and connected to our core DNA,” Bhasin told media.

“So even when these old Punjabi songs are sung by different singers over generations, they are still with us by that common emotional thread running through it over the years. And above all, its amazing how the entire country responds to that emotional connect and thus that music,” she added.