Follow these useful tips for summer skincare!

We all know that these days the climate is switching from winters to summers and so is our skin switching from dry to oily. Summers invite skin problems and exfoliating twice a week. It is advised to keep your skin moisturized all the time in order to get a fresh and glowing skin. We have brought you some skincare tips to follow:- 1. Apply essential oils such as primrose oil – extracted from the ripe seeds of the evening primrose…

We all know that these days the climate is switching from winters to summers and so is our skin switching from dry to oily. Summers invite skin problems and exfoliating twice a week. It is advised to keep your skin moisturized all the time in order to get a fresh and glowing skin.

We have brought you some skincare tips to follow:-

1. Apply essential oils such as primrose oil – extracted from the ripe seeds of the evening primrose – before going to bed. Primrose oil contains essential fatty acids that the body cannot produce on its own that help to repair the skin barrier while maintaining hydration and elasticity. Lavender oil has soothing and calming properties, and helps the skin look brighter and healthier.

2. Antioxidants help rejuvenate skin cells. Pure vitamin C in the serums and moisturisers rejuvenates skin and is known for other benefits like boosting collagen and elastin production in your skin, and protecting it from free radicals.

3. Use nourishing facial oil before applying SPF lotions.

4. Peels help break tough layers of dead skin. Opt for a gentle peel with quinoa husk extract, which is a good exfoliate, gentle on skin, safe for acne-prone and sensitive skin types.

5. Exfoliating your skin helps in rejuvenating it. Do this twice a week using appropriate exfoliating products such as face scrubs and masks that suit your skin type. This removes dead cells, dull skin-debris, and improves hydration from toners and moisturisers.