Follow this diet to avoid stomach infection this monsoon!

Monsoon is the season when the weather views the most beautiful scene but besides that it also results in water logged streets and moist cool temperature which makes the skin and especially the stomach to suffer from infections. But, if you follow a proper diet on a daily basis will reduce the risk of stomach infection.

During monsoons, the maximum effect of contaminated water is on your stomach. The mud and dirt along with rain makes the junk food dirty indirectly and which in result affect your stomach and it suffers from fungal and other types of infections which can prove to be hazardous to a great extent.

Here’s the diet to follow:-

1. Drinking boiled water on a daily basis will help you escape from stomach infection as boiled water is germ free and also consume less salty food in order to avoid high blood pressure.

2. Beware, if you are a non-vegetarian and consume lighter meat preparation like stews and soups. This monsoon avoid too much of fish and prawns with heavy curries.

3. Include garlic, pepper, ginger, asafoetida, jeera powder, turmeric and coriander in food as these help enhance digestion and improve immunity and reduces the risk of stomach infection.

By:- Prishita Rathi