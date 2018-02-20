Food packagings are harmful, it can make you fat

According to the information given by the US researchers, food packaging and wrappers contain harmful chemical that might increase the fat in your body by interfering with metabolism and this specially happens with women.

These chemicals — known as perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) — have previously been linked with cancer, hormone disruption, immune dysfunction, high cholesterol, and obesity.

“Now, for the first time, our findings have revealed a novel pathway through which PFASs might interfere with human body weight regulation and thus contribute to the obesity epidemic,” said senior author Qi Sun, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard University T H Chan School of Public Health.

Researchers found that PFASs — also known as “obesogens” because they interfere with body weight regulation — were linked to a slower resting metabolic rate. People with higher levels of PFASs in their blood also had more sluggish metabolisms after weight loss.

The study tracked data from 621 overweight and obese participants in a clinical trial on weight loss conducted in the mid-2000s. It looked at the effects of four heart-healthy diets on weight loss over a period of two years. Participants also had levels of PFASs in their blood measured.

On average, those in the programme lost 6.4 kg in the first six months, but regained 2.7 kg over the course of the following year and a half. “Those who gained the most weight back also had the highest blood concentrations of PFASs, and the link was strongest among women,” said the report in the journal PLOS Medicine.

“On average, women who had the highest PFAS blood levels (in the top third) regained 1.7-2.2 kg more body weight than women in the lowest third.” Researchers also discovered that those with higher blood concentrations of PFASs “were significantly associated with lower resting metabolic rates.” PFASs have been around for 60 years, and have contaminated drinking water near some industrial sites, military bases, and wastewater treatment plants.

The chemicals can accumulate in drinking water, persist for a long time in the body, and are difficult to avoid.