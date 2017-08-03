For Bihar health minister, virgin means unmarried girl

Patna: According to Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, a virgin is a girl who is unmarried.

This remark of Pandey came in order to justify a government hospital form that needs staff members and doctors to declare their virginity.

Bihar Health Minister does not see anything objectionable in the whole incident.

This inexplicable “marital declaration” form circulated at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna crossed all line, according to many experts.

Recruits need to declare well in advance whether they are bachelors or widowers or virgin.

What’s more, women have to testify whether they are married to a person with a wife or without.

The Health minister told mediapersons that the form follows the identical format as the premier AIIMS hospital in Delhi.