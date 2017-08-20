For Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah is enemy number 1, not Narendra Modi

Kolkata: There is interesting twist in the story, with Mamata Banerjee shifting focus on Amit Shah rather than Narendra Modi.
“I favour Narendra Modi, not Amit Shah. I don’t blame the PM. Why should I blame him? His party should take care of it,” Mamata said.
Interestingly, West Bengal Chief Minister praised former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “He is also a BJP man… but he was very balanced and impartial. We worked under him and never faced any problem,” she said.
She further went on to add: “But why are we facing problems today? I do not want to blame the prime minister but his party should take care. Why is his party creating problems for everyone?”
This all of a sudden change in thinking has surprised everyone in the political circle.