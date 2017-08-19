For Rahul Gandhi, Gorakhpur deaths a ‘government-made tragedy’

Gorakhpur: On an expected note, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said that it was pretty much evident that oxygen supply shortage led to the deaths of children at Gorakhpur hospital.

Congress Vice President described Gorakhpur incident as a national tragedy.

“ (PM) Modiji talks of new India. We don’t want that. We want an India where children get proper medical facilities and instead of dying due to shortage of oxygen return home hail and hearty. It’s a national tragedy and not restricted to Uttar Pradesh only. Negligence and poor medical facilities at BRD Medical College is a reflection of poor health system across country under the resent regime,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He also added that he had visited the hospital on earlier occasions too and and warned PM Modi regarding abysmal conditions there.

“When I had come to the hospital earlier, I had drawn attention of the Prime Minister on lack of proper medical facilities. I had also requested him to sanction funds to the BRD Medical College. But no action was taken then by the PM,” Rahul alleged.

On CM Yogi Adityanath’s sarcastic ‘picinic spot’ statement, he said: “Majority of parents told me that their infants died due to oxygen short supply. It’s a government-made tragedy. Instead of shielding culprits, Chief Minister should initiate action against guilty and improve health care in the state.”