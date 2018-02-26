Forensic reports: Sridevi died of accidental drowning, alcohol traces found in blood

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Sridevi bid goodbye to the world leaving behind all her fans and Bollywood industry in a state of shock. Previously, it was said that the actress lost her life after suffering from a major cardiac arrest.

But now contrary to all the speculations being made about the actor’s death, Dubai police disclosed that as per the forensic reports, Sridevi died of accidental drowning which is clearly mentioned on the death certificate of the actor.

As per the reports, traces of alcohol were found in the blood making it clear that the actor was under the influence of alcohol and due to which the actor lost her balance and fell in the bathtub of the washroom and drowned.

The case has been transferred to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

The Padma Shri winner was in Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Her beautiful pictures from the wedding showed the actor enjoying the celebrations.