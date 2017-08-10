Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om in trouble again!

NEW DELHI: Police today gave information that controversial Swami Om was yesterday arrested in a case filed by his brother who had accused the former Bigg Boss contestant of stealing bicycles along years back.

Swami Om has been also accused of with some documents from his shop nine years ago, police said.

Vinodanand Jha, also known as Swami Om, was declared a proclaimed offender by the Saket Court in Delhi last year in the case, the police said. In November 2008, an FIR was registered at Lodhi Colony police station against him on a complaint by his younger brother Pramod Jha.

Pramod had accused him of breaking the lock of his bicycle shop in Lodhi Colony along with three men and stealing 11 bicycles, expensive spare parts, sale deed of the house and important documents, a police officer said. Last year, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the Saket court which subsequently declared him a proclaimed offender in the case, the officer said.