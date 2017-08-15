Former Pak cricketer wishes India on Independence Day

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi today wished India on the celebrations of the 71st Independence Day. Afridi tweeted a message of peace, tolerance and love for neighbours India. “Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let’s work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.”

His tweet has already been like over 13000 times and retweeted over 4000 times.

India and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Days 24 hours apart. While Pakistan celebrated on Monday, India is celebrating the 71st year on Tuesday.

Following suit, many Afridi fans from Pakistan wished India a happy Independence Day too. They sent their love and best wishes to the neighbours.