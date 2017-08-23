Four days, Two incidents, First resignation from Railways

Chairman of the Railway Board A.K Mittal today resigned following to the couple of incidents that occurred in the last four days leaving several people dead and many injured.

This loophole in the smooth running of the trains is creating a big havoc among the people traveling and this is happening at the time when the government is in talks to bring bullet train in India.

The first incident took place at the time when last Saturday Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar district, killing 22 people and injuring 156. While in the second incident more than 70 passengers got injured as Kaifiyat Express derailed in UP’s Auraiya.

The accident occurred around 2.40am when the train collided with a dumper. As was the case earlier on in the piece, Railways minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted regarding the mishap, saying that he is personally monitoring the situation.

An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot for rescue and relief purposes. Indications are that around least 50 passengers were injured and have been rushed to the hospital, M C Chauhan, General Manager, NCR said.

DG PRO, Anil Saxena “Train No. 12225- Azamgarh to New Delhi- derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh at around 2:40 a.m . When Kaifiyat express was passing by Ochalda and Patra station, by gate number 14 then a dumper collided with the train, derailing it with the engine and six coaches. There is no report of deaths,” Saxena said.

The incident comes days after 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Katauli in which 23 people were killed. NCR sources also pinpointed the fact that work for a dedicated freight corridor was going on at the site during the accident. Officials went immediately to the place in order to offer rescue and relief operations to the passengers. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.