Four people dead, one injured in Leicester explosion

According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Leicester, that killed at least for people and one got injured after a suspected explosion and subsequent fire destroyed a shop.

Leicestershire police said another four people were still in hospital following the incident in the west of the city on Sunday night, one with serious injuries, and there may yet be more people unaccounted for.

On Monday morning, a Leicestershire fire and rescue service spokesman said emergency services were searching for gaps within the collapsed building in which people could have survived.

Matt Cane told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme firefighters would use search and rescue dogs to look for any survivors throughout Monday.

Supt Shane O’Neill, of Leicestershire police, said: “There are four confirmed fatalities at this stage and a number of people still undergoing treatment in hospital. The building consisted of a shop premises on the ground level and a two-storey flat above it. We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue in order to locate any further casualties.

“Once the site is deemed to be safe, a joint investigation with Leicestershire fire and rescue service will begin looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which at this stage is not being linked to terrorism.”

Fire crews, paramedics and police responded to reports of an explosion at the property on Hinckley Road at about 7pm. Video taken at the scene showed flames billowing into the night sky as the fire engulfed what is believed to be a convenience store.

One clip appeared to show emergency services rushing to help someone close to the flames.