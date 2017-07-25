Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai, 12 dead

According to the information given by an official of the city’s civic body, minimum of 12 people have lost their lives while several are feared trapped in debris after the four-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Ghatkopar.

The building is at LBS Road, near Shreyas Cinema in the western part of the area. It is a major incident according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

More than 30 people are feared trapped under the debris of the structure which collapsed in Ghatkopar’s Damodar Park area. Nine persons have been rescued and rushed to the hospital.

Of the rescued, four are in stable condition at Rajawadi hospital and other four are in a stable condition at Shantiniketan hospital. Sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service.