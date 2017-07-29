Fresh batch of 200 Amarnath pilgrims leave for Kashmir

Kashmir: According to the information given by the officials, yet another fresh batch of 200 pilgrims left for Kashmir to take part in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The officials went on to say: “A batch of 200 pilgrims comprising 180 males and 20 females left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas at 2.55 a.m. in an escorted convoy of nine vehicles.”

This is the smallest number of pilgrims to leave for the valley on a single day during since the yatra began on June 29. It will conclude on August 7 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

All vehicles carrying pilgrims have to cross the Jawahar tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway before 3.30 p.m. for security reasons.