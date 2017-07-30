Fresh batch of 309 Amarnath pilgrims leave for Kashmir

Kashmir: As per the information given by the officials, yet another fresh batch of 309 pilgrims left for Kashmir to take part in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

“Another batch of 309 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas today for the Valley at 2.50 a.m. in an escorted convoy of eight vehicles.”

“The group of Yatris includes 236 males and 73 females,” officials said

Of these, the officials said, 213 pilgrims are headed for Baltal base camp while 96 will reach the Pahalgam base camp.

Pilgrims approach the Cave Shrine either from the traditional Pahalgam base camp or through the Baltal base camp.

Pilgrims have to trek an uphill 46 kilometre long mountain track from Pahalgam to reach the Cave Shrine while the distance from Baltal to the Cave is 14 kilometres.

Helicopter services are available both at Pahalgam and Baltal for the pilgrims.