Fresh case of Rs 321 crore registered against Nirav Modi by CBI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh case against fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and top officials of his firm – Firestar Diamond after there was a complaint given by Punjab National Bank that it was cheated of Rs 321 crore by availing different credit facilities between 2013 and 2017.

CBI named in its latest FIR Nirav Modi, who fled the country along with his family in January first week; Vipul Ambani – President (finance) of Firestar who was arrested last month; Ravi Shankar Gupta – Chief Financial Officer of FIrestar, other directors/promoters of the company and unknown officials of the second largest public sector bank.

The agency teams on Wednesday carried searches at several places. The PNB approached CBI on March 4 with fresh complaint alleging that Firestar group of companies including Firestar International Ltd and Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd committed fraud on it worth Rs 321.88 crore through its branch at Brady House, Mumbai.