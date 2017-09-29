Gangraped by 23 Men in Bikaner, women seeks justice

New Delhi: A Delhi woman alleged that she had been gang-raped by 23 men in outskirts of Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. She further mentioned that the culprits abducted her and then raped her.

Victim had gone to Ridmalsar Purohitan, Bikaner, on September 25 and was there to check her own plot. She was supposedly dragged into an SUV by two men when she was waiting for transport near Khatu Shyam Mandir on the Jaipur Road.

As per the complaint that she filed at the Jai Narayan Vyas Colony police station, the two men drove her around “some mines for several hours and repeatedly raped her in the vehicle”. The woman also alleged that the two men called up 6 others who then assaulted her.

When asked about the details and action on this issue, S Godara, Bekanaer SSP, gave information that six people were arrested in connection with this case.

Victim also gave information that she was left deserted at the same place in the wee hours of September 26 from where she was abducted by the two men earlier in the afternoon.

Case has been registered by Police against the two men who abducted her and 21 others whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Rajendra Singh, the circle officer of Sadar, the investigating officer in the case, said that condoms were recovered from the spots the woman identified in her complaint. “She has recorded her statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC and repeated what she wrote in the FIR,” he added.